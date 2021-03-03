EPOS announces ADAPT 100 Series audio solutions for hybrid working

High-end audio solution brand EPOS recently announced the launch of the ADAPT 100 Series, a headset engineered for professionals. According to the company, the new series boasts outstanding audio quality that is aimed at improving concentration and ensuring seamless communication on demand.

The ADAPT 100 Series uses EPOS Voice technology with a noise-cancelling microphone to optimize the user’s voice and enhance their calls. Additionally, the integrated EPOS ActiveGard tech protects users from acoustic shock. The series is also equipped with cross-functional capabilities to enable a superior listening experience, free from disruption.

Jesper Kock Vice President, EPOS, Research and Development, said, “The past year has been a testament to the earlier unnoticed significance of audio quality for business continuity, going ahead with hybrid workspace models, mitigating the gap on that front becomes pivotal. With our strong sound and innovation legacy, the ADAPT range of headsets will allow professionals to stay agile, achieve more.”

The new ADAPT 100 Series is designed with smart audio tech to meet the challenges of hybrid working. Additionally, the ADAPT 100 Series also features a stylish design and is built for user flexibility and all-day comfort.

The new ADAPT 100 Series handsets are certified for Microsoft Teams, which can be launched with the push of a button. There are 3.5 mm jack, USB-A or USB-C connectors as well for seamless switching between devices. The company claims that the enhancements to the new lineup contribute to a more “intuitive and streamlined experience for users, enabling them to elevate their performance however and wherever they work.”