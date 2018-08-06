Epic Games withdraws Fortnite game from Google Play Store

Fortnite - a popular game of Epic Games - won't be available on Play Store as the company plans to distribute the game through its official website. The intent behind this move is to have a direct relationship with customers and save about 30% of revenue.

Confirming to The Verge, Tim Sweeny, CEO of Epic Games, said: “Epic wants to have a direct relationship with our customers on all platforms where that’s possible”. Sweeney also confirmed to The Verge, that the game will now be available for download through an official Fortnite Installer program published on Epic Games website. He further added, “The great thing about the Internet and the digital revolution is that this is possible, now that physical storefronts and middlemen distributors are no longer required.”

Talking about sharing revenue with google play store Sweeny further added, “The 30 per cent store tax is a high cost in a world where game developers’ 70 per cent must cover all the cost of developing, operating, and supporting their games,”. Running a third party website on android invites security risk.

Referring to marketplaces such as Steam and Riot games, Sweeny said: "Gamers have proven able to adopt safe software practices, and gaming has thrived on the open PC platform through many sources."