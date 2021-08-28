MARKET NEWS

Technology

Epic Games disables emotes for Fortnite's Martin Luther King Jr. event

As weird as that sounds, the MLK event will celebrate his life and accomplishments within Fortnite

Moneycontrol News
August 28, 2021 / 05:59 PM IST
The March Through Time event will not allow use of Fortnite emotes

The March Through Time event will not allow use of Fortnite emotes


Epic Games in collaboration with Time Magazine added a new interactive Martin Luther King Jr. museum to the game recently. The event titled "The March Through Time" celebrated the life of Martin Luther King Jr and his accomplishments.

While there was no shooting allowed in this mode of the game, there were event specific emotes that the player could use. They could also use one of the wide selection of emotes from the large Fortnite stable.  This did not end well.

Now, Epic is disabling all emotes within the mode except for the eight specific ones that were part of the event.

So far the event has received mixed responses from the gaming community and Fortnite players. Some believe that politics have no place in a game like Fortnite, which is mostly about eliminating other players to be the last one standing in a Battle Royale.

Other's believe that Epic wants to educate the younger audience that Fortnite attracts and it is a good opportunity for them to spread the word about one of history's most important figures.

Some are content with the event being a separate mode taking the stance that it's optional and no player was going to be forced to indulge in it.

Close

Martin Luther King Jr's own daughter issued a vague statement about the event saying that, "Decisions around licensing my father’s intellectual property are outside of my personal purview.”

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Epic Games #Fortnite #Martin Luther King Jr
first published: Aug 28, 2021 05:59 pm

