you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 02:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney outlines case against Apple, says fight is for 'basic freedom'

Claims the fight is about "basic freedoms of all consumers and developers".

Moneycontrol News

Epic Games is in a legal battle of epic proportion against two of the world’s biggest tech giants, Apple and Google. Epic CEO Tim Sweeney has made several public comments using his Twitter account regarding the developer’s lawsuit against Apple.

In a four-part thread, Sweeney wrote that the lawsuit is not about money, but for “the basic freedoms of all consumers and developers.”

But it isn’t just Apple; Epic Games is also in a major battle with Google. Epic’s complaint alleges that the app stores of both Apple and Google charge excessively high fees to list games. Both Apple and Google take a 30-percent share of the revenue from paid apps on their respective stores.

In an interview on Bloomberg Television, Sweeney said, the cost of operating an app store is just a small fraction of the amount, nowhere near the 30 percent revenue. He further added that the Epic Games store charges a 12 percent fee and generates a 5 to 7 percent profit margin.

For the most part, Sweeny makes a pretty good point as the monopolization taking place in the Play Store and Apple App Store is very real. Both Google and Apple recently appeared before Congress to defend the many allegations of about antitrust and monopolistic behaviour. Apple also recently made a decision to prevent cloud game streaming services from using its platform.
First Published on Aug 16, 2020 02:24 pm

tags #Apple #Fortnite #gaming #Google

