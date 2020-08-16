Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney outlines case against Apple, says fight is for 'basic freedom'

Epic Games is in a legal battle of epic proportion against two of the world’s biggest tech giants, Apple and Google. Epic CEO Tim Sweeney has made several public comments using his Twitter account regarding the developer’s lawsuit against Apple.



At the most basic level, we’re fighting for the freedom of people who bought smartphones to install apps from sources of their choosing, the freedom for creators of apps to distribute them as they choose, and the freedom of both groups to do business directly.

— Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) August 14, 2020



Another argument against supporting #FreeFortnite is "this is just a billion dollar company fighting a trillion dollar company about money". But the fight isn't over Epic wanting a special deal, it's about the basic freedoms of all consumers and developers.

— Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) August 14, 2020

In a four-part thread, Sweeney wrote that the lawsuit is not about money, but for “the basic freedoms of all consumers and developers.”

But it isn’t just Apple; Epic Games is also in a major battle with Google. Epic’s complaint alleges that the app stores of both Apple and Google charge excessively high fees to list games. Both Apple and Google take a 30-percent share of the revenue from paid apps on their respective stores.

In an interview on Bloomberg Television, Sweeney said, the cost of operating an app store is just a small fraction of the amount, nowhere near the 30 percent revenue. He further added that the Epic Games store charges a 12 percent fee and generates a 5 to 7 percent profit margin.