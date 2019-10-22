App
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 08:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EPI-USE & Cloud Elements partner to help enterprises integrate applications, scale digital ecosystems

The agreement enables companies and software providers to quickly build, deploy and/or adopt new software that works in a “plug and play” fashion. with other applications.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

EPI-USE, the largest of a group of boutique services firms and software companies under groupelephant.com, has joined forces with Cloud Elements, a pioneer in API integration, in a global strategic partnership designed to help companies rapidly and cost-effectively integrate their applications with a multiplicity of strategic partners across business ecosystems.

The agreement makes EPI-USE a preferred delivery partner for the Cloud Elements 3.0 platform, which enables large enterprises, fintech organizations and software providers to quickly build, deploy and/or adopt new software that works in a “plug and play” fashion with other applications across business boundaries. It also will allow Cloud Elements to leverage EPI-USE’s strength as one of the world’s largest and most experienced independent SAP specialists – as well as its deep expertise serving clients with complex, hybrid integrations needs – to help organizations implement next-ready integration strategies.

“The continuous proliferation of best-of-breed solutions is echoed by the increase in demand for integration services with legacy systems and third party applications, specifically amongst our multinational clients,” said Quintin Smith, Partner at groupelephant.com. “We are delighted at the prospect of servicing our clients more effectively by expanding our integration capability through the Cloud Elements 3.0 platform to ultimately accelerate adoption and improve end user experience.”

EPI-USE and other groupelephant.com companies have earned a strong reputation around the globe for successfully and cost-effectively addressing challenging technology-related issues for large, complex organizations and the Group’s client portfolio includes some of the largest and most respected multinational corporations.

“Cloud Elements is building a robust partner ecosystem to help us deliver on an increasingly common, business-critical need – that is, to get your applications working, quickly and cost effectively, with your many business partners,” said Dee Shorten, VP of Alliances with Cloud Elements. “We look forward to bringing EPI-USE’s world class expertise in data and complex implementations to more joint clients around the world.”

First Published on Oct 22, 2019 08:28 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

