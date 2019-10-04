Envestnet | Yodlee to provide insight driven APIs to financial institutions

Upcoming platform to help firms create more personalized apps and deliver more meaningful insights to their customers
Envestnet | Yodlee, a data aggregation and data analytics platform for digital financial services, completed a live demonstration of its vision for the wide-ranging financial experiences that can be built leveraging its upcoming Envestnet I Yodlee Financial Insights API. The Envestnet | Yodlee Financial Insights API leverages comprehensive and accurate financial data along with actionable insights so financial institutions and fintech companies can create and deliver hyper-personalized tools to enable financial wellness for their consumers.
"Consumers are looking for tailored financial insights that help analyze personal scenarios and identify financial pain points," said Brandon Rembe, SVP of Products at Envestnet | Yodlee. "Our goal here is to provide insight driven APIs to financial institutions and fintechs so they can create more personalized apps and deliver more meaningful insights to their customers in an effort to improve their overall financial wellness. These insights also offer the potential for consumers to compare their financial behavior to those in a relevant peer group for even more custom recommendations."While traditional banking and financial applications have focused on basic spending and budgeting tools, today's more advanced financial wellness solutions are driven by analytics and actionable insights. The Envestnet | Yodlee Financial Insights API enables financial service providers with an opportunity to transform the consumer experience, drive digital engagement and increase their share of wallet with advanced AI-driven apps and resources. AI-driven experiences will be presented in an omni-channel environment across both digital and conversational interfaces.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.