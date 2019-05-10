Envestnet | Tamarac announces strategic integration with Practifi

Envestnet | Tamarac, a solution provider for wealth managers, announced a strategic partnership with Practifi. Practifi offers a specialized business management platform and CRM solution for financial advisors and wealth managers, with foundations based on the industry-leading Salesforce CRM platform.

The combination of portfolio accounting and business management tools form the backbone of advisory technology and represent one of the greatest opportunities for efficiency gains for firms. This partnership extends the available options beyond the Microsoft Dynamics based Tamarac CRM and both firms are committed to deep integration across Tamarac's portfolio management and rebalancing applications.

"We're delighted to make this integrated solution available to RIAs," said Andina Anderson, Executive Managing Director of Envestnet | Tamarac. "The combination of Practifi's extensive workflow automation, proactive compliance monitoring and analytic capability and our best-of-breed portfolio management and rebalancing applications creates a strong solution for RIAs looking to grow."

"With clients in multiple global markets, we see the immense value of a tightly integrated ecosystem of core technologies for RIAs. Tamarac is an ideal strategic addition to our comprehensive ecosystem of partners," said Adrian Johnstone, Chief Commercial Officer of Practifi.