Envestnet MoneyGuide releases financial digital client engagement tool

Envestnet MoneyGuide, creator of financial planning software platforms, announced the enhanced release of MyBlocks, an innovative new digital client engagement tool. MyBlocks facilitates incremental financial decisions through a captivating user interface where key financial wellness topics such as: social security, retirement compatibility, college loan debt, and building an emergency fund are broken up into bite-size "blocks." MyBlocks is a separate product offering outside of the firm's MoneyGuide suite.

Applicable to all financial professionals, MyBlocks allows advisors to engage prospects and clients of all ages and financial backgrounds. "We wanted to create a familiar user experience to break down client and advisor inhibitions toward financial planning," said Tony Leal, President of Envestnet MoneyGuide. "MyBlocks is designed to feel like a consumer technology interface. It paves the way for an entirely new approach to financial discussions, where clients are in control to explore various financial topics of their choosing, while the advisor provides advice and solutions to their concerns."

"With MyBlocks, we have taken the guess work out of how to engage investors. We've created a familiar experience, delivering an incredibly broad range of valuable financial answers that investors deserve," said Kevin Hughes, Chief Growth Officer of Envestnet MoneyGuide. "The use cases for financial professionals to get value out of each block is quite vast, my personal favourites are with prospecting, working with extended family and complimenting their incredible story telling skills."