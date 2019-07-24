App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2019 07:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Envestnet MoneyGuide releases financial digital client engagement tool

MyBlocks allows advisors to engage prospects and clients of all ages and financial backgrounds.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Envestnet MoneyGuide, creator of financial planning software platforms, announced the enhanced release of MyBlocks, an innovative new digital client engagement tool. MyBlocks facilitates incremental financial decisions through a captivating user interface where key financial wellness topics such as: social security, retirement compatibility, college loan debt, and building an emergency fund are broken up into bite-size "blocks." MyBlocks is a separate product offering outside of the firm's MoneyGuide suite.

Applicable to all financial professionals, MyBlocks allows advisors to engage prospects and clients of all ages and financial backgrounds. "We wanted to create a familiar user experience to break down client and advisor inhibitions toward financial planning," said Tony Leal, President of Envestnet MoneyGuide. "MyBlocks is designed to feel like a consumer technology interface. It paves the way for an entirely new approach to financial discussions, where clients are in control to explore various financial topics of their choosing, while the advisor provides advice and solutions to their concerns."

"With MyBlocks, we have taken the guess work out of how to engage investors. We've created a familiar experience, delivering an incredibly broad range of valuable financial answers that investors deserve," said Kevin Hughes, Chief Growth Officer of Envestnet MoneyGuide. "The use cases for financial professionals to get value out of each block is quite vast, my personal favourites are with prospecting, working with extended family and complimenting their incredible story telling skills."
First Published on Jul 24, 2019 07:41 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.