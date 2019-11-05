App
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 07:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Envestnet and MoneyGuide introduces 5 blocks powered by Yodlee financial data

The services will give advisors the ability to create an immersive digital experience to help clients improve financial wellness.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Envestnet announced it is adding five Yodlee FinApps to the MyBlocks client-engagement tool from MoneyGuide, giving advisors the ability to create an immersive digital experience as they work to help clients improve financial wellness. Like existing blocks, these new Yodlee-powered blocks feed account data into a MoneyGuide plan, delivering broader advice while removing administrative barriers and making engagement easy.

The five new blocks are now available to MoneyGuide customers who have a MyBlocks subscription and have licensed Yodlee data aggregation.

In addition, MyBlocks and the Yodlee apps available through MyBlocks are expected to be available to registered investment advisors (RIAs) using the Envestnet | Tamarac platform in 2020.

"Technology can make financial services more personal and impactful, increasing the value of each interaction and conversation," said Bill Crager, interim CEO, Envestnet. "We continue to push toward that goal by connecting and ultimately strengthening our industry-leading offerings. This is another step in our journey to create a unified advice network that allows advisors and their clients to build better financial futures."

MyBlocks facilitates planning and awareness through an interactive, client-facing interface where key topics such as social security and retirement compatibility are broken up into bite-size "blocks." With the integration of Yodlee FinApps, advisors can create a complete view of assets, insurance and other financial information.

"Get clients engaged faster and keep them engaged. That's the foundation of MyBlocks," said Tony Leal, president of Envestnet | MoneyGuide. "Combining the power of Yodlee financial data aggregation with these new blocks further accelerates the process. Plus, integrating with Tamarac will bring the same capabilities into a platform that RIAs know and trust for a seamless experience."

First Published on Nov 5, 2019 07:25 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

