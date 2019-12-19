Entry-level Nokia 2.3 with two-day battery life arrives in India

Nokia is getting ready to brings its next-gen entry-level smartphone to Indian markets. The HDM Global subsidiary recently launched the Nokia 2.3 for Indian consumers. If you purchase the Nokia 2.3 before March 31, 2020, Nokia will give you replacement guarantee for a period of one year.

The Nokia 2.3 features an AI-powered camera, lasting battery life, and the best software. The Nokia 2.3 arrives in one variant with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of in-built storage (Expandable up to 400GB via microSD). It will be available starting December 27 and will go on sale for Rs 8,199. Nokia is also offering several benefits on its latest affordable handset.

Jio subscribers will get benefits worth Rs 7,200 on Rs 249 and Rs 349 plans that include Rs 2,200 cashback from Jio, Cleartrip vouchers worth Rs 3,000 and a Rs 2,000 discount on Zoomcar. The offer is applicable on both existing and new Jio subscribers.

The Nokia 2.3 sports a 6.2-inch HD+ (720p) IPS LCD panel with a19:9 aspect ratio. The entry-level Nokia 2.3 is powered by a Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22 chipset and packs a 4,000 mAh battery, which Nokia claim can deliver up to two days of battery life. The 2.3 is an Android 10 ready handsets, which ensures it will receive guaranteed OS updates for two years and security updates for three years.