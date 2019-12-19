App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Dec 19, 2019 02:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Entry-level Nokia 2.3 with two-day battery life arrives in India

Nokia is also giving a replacement guarantee for a period of a year if one purchases the Nokia 2.3 before March 31, 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Nokia is getting ready to brings its next-gen entry-level smartphone to Indian markets. The HDM Global subsidiary recently launched the Nokia 2.3 for Indian consumers. If you purchase the Nokia 2.3 before March 31, 2020, Nokia will give you replacement guarantee for a period of one year.

The Nokia 2.3 features an AI-powered camera, lasting battery life, and the best software. The Nokia 2.3 arrives in one variant with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of in-built storage (Expandable up to 400GB via microSD). It will be available starting December 27 and will go on sale for Rs 8,199. Nokia is also offering several benefits on its latest affordable handset.

Jio subscribers will get benefits worth Rs 7,200 on Rs 249 and Rs 349 plans that include Rs 2,200 cashback from Jio, Cleartrip vouchers worth Rs 3,000 and a Rs 2,000 discount on Zoomcar. The offer is applicable on both existing and new Jio subscribers.

The Nokia 2.3 sports a 6.2-inch HD+ (720p) IPS LCD panel with a19:9 aspect ratio. The entry-level Nokia 2.3 is powered by a Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22 chipset and packs a 4,000 mAh battery, which Nokia claim can deliver up to two days of battery life. The 2.3 is an Android 10 ready handsets, which ensures it will receive guaranteed OS updates for two years and security updates for three years.

In terms of optics, the Nokia 2.3 gets a 13-megapixel, f/2.2 primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor on the back. On the front, the dewdrop notch houses a 5-megapixel, f/2.4 shooter. This Android One handset also has a dedicated Google Assistant Button and support for biometric face recognition. The Nokia 2.3 is available in three colour options – Cyan Green, Sand and Charcoal.

First Published on Dec 19, 2019 02:22 pm

tags #Nokia #smartphones

