Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 08:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Enthused by success of XC40, Volvo launches two more variants, Momentum and Inscription

The R-Design was announced at an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lakh and since then the price has been hiked up to Rs 42.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

Moneycontrol News

It has only been two weeks since Volvo announced the launch of the XC40 in India. Only 200 units of the SUV were available for sale and all 200 are gone. Enthused by the response, Volvo has introduced two more variants for the Indian market, the base Momentum, and the higher Inscription.

The R-Design was announced at an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lakh and since then the price has been increased to Rs 42.9 lakh (ex-showroom). All three variants of the XC40 are feature-packed. Even the lower variant Momentum, with a panoramic sunroof, front radar, hill-descent control, rear parking camera, leather upholstery and a 9-inch centre touchscreen display, is the least equipped.

The R-Design and the Inscription get features like the Harman Kardon audio system, wireless charging, powered tailgate, adaptive cruise control, park assist, heated seats and keyless entry. Above these, the Inscription also gets power foldable rear headrests, driftwood trim, and a crystal gear lever. The top-end variant also sets itself apart with a different front grille and 'Inscription' badging on the C-pillar.

Mechanically, all variants are the same with a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder twin turbocharged engine producing 187 PS power and 400 Nm of peak torque mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

In terms of pricing, the Momentum retails at Rs 39.9 lakh and the Inscription retails at Rs 43.9 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.
First Published on Jul 17, 2018 08:25 pm

