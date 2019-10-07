Enterprises want Providers to manage entire workloads

New ISG report finds companies looking for cloud-based managed services providers that combine artificial intelligence, analytics and IoT expertise
Enterprises are looking for technology vendors that can manage their entire IT workloads in hybrid cloud environments to support their increasingly agile and globally distributed operations, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG), a global technology research and advisory firm.
The 2019 ISG Provider Lens Private/Hybrid Cloud - Data Center Services & Solutions Archetype report also finds enterprises embracing cloud-based services that offer integrated and cognitive technology, including artificial intelligence-based services.
Many enterprises are looking to use AI and analytics services to ensure that customer needs remain a central focus and customer satisfaction remains high, the report says.
"Managed services are continuously innovated with cutting-edge technologies in an as-a-service model," said Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader of ISG Provider Lens Research. "Enterprises want providers to manage their IT workloads by combining artificial intelligence with real-time analytics and smart monitoring."
In addition to AI and analytics, enterprises are increasing their use of the Internet of Things (IoT) and are looking for mature managed services providers to manage their IoT systems and offer IoT-centric security, the report says. Emerging technology like blockchain and big data also will create big opportunities for infrastructure-focused managed services providers, the report adds.Enterprise budgets for hybrid cloud computing, meanwhile, have doubled in recent years, the report says. However, cloud technology is not always easy to implement and manage, and many enterprises have realized they need outside expertise to gain the benefits of cloud computing, the report adds.