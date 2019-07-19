Enterprises seek digital transformation, new tools from cloud vendors: ISG report

Enterprises across the globe want data center and cloud vendors to help them with their digital transformations – with artificial intelligence for IT operations and container technology among their top priorities – according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG), a global technology research and advisory firm.

The ISG report finds, enterprises looking for data center and cloud vendors that also can provide managed cybersecurity services, as many companies embrace a software-as-a-service model for securing their entire infrastructure, including cloud services. Enterprises also are looking for vendors that can help them rapidly evolve their IT operations.

"As businesses become software- and data-driven, they need an IT infrastructure base that can adapt to changing market conditions and always be accessible," said Esteban Herrera, partner and global leader of ISG Research. "Enterprises are rapidly evolving their IT managed services outsourcing engagements to meet their strategic needs."

The report sees several trends in the private/hybrid cloud and data center services space. While budgets for cloud computing are increasing, many enterprises seek expertise in capitalizing their investment to gain benefits from the technology.

In addition, many enterprises are embracing artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) to automate monotonous and commoditized IT infrastructure and software maintenance and to reduce labor-intensive intervention for mundane tasks.

Meanwhile, container technology is growing in popularity with enterprises, especially for mission-critical applications in financial, educational, and media and communications organizations. Hyper converged infrastructure is another high growth area with its focus on an application-centric ecosystem.