EnterpriseDB acquired by Great Hill Partners

EnterpriseDB, the enterprise Postgres company, announced it has been acquired by Great Hill Partners, a growth-oriented private equity firm. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

With over 4,000 global customers, EnterpriseDB is the top developer of Postgres software for the enterprise. Customers use EnterpriseDB software to handle large-scale transaction processing, customer analytics, data warehousing, and web-based applications. The company's portfolio of multi-cloud and on-premises Postgres performance, scalability, security, management tools, and Oracle database compatibility have contributed to Postgres' stunning market growth within the enterprise.

"This acquisition comes at a time when the Postgres market is exploding," said Ed Boyajian, president and CEO of EnterpriseDB. "With the team at Great Hill, we've got a partner that can help us accelerate our growth by delivering new services and technological innovation

Expanding on their 10-year relationship together, Catalyst Investors invested alongside Great Hill Partners with partner Todd Clapp joining the board of directors and stating, "EnterpriseDB's leadership in the Postgres community positions it to capture tremendous market share as enterprises continue to migrate away from legacy, proprietary databases in favor of open source."