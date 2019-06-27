EnterpriseDB acquired by Great Hill Partners

Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.
EnterpriseDB, the enterprise Postgres company, announced it has been acquired by Great Hill Partners, a growth-oriented private equity firm. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.
With over 4,000 global customers, EnterpriseDB is the top developer of Postgres software for the enterprise. Customers use EnterpriseDB software to handle large-scale transaction processing, customer analytics, data warehousing, and web-based applications. The company's portfolio of multi-cloud and on-premises Postgres performance, scalability, security, management tools, and Oracle database compatibility have contributed to Postgres' stunning market growth within the enterprise.
"This acquisition comes at a time when the Postgres market is exploding," said Ed Boyajian, president and CEO of EnterpriseDB. "With the team at Great Hill, we've got a partner that can help us accelerate our growth by delivering new services and technological innovation
