you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 07:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Enfusion to provide investment management technology to Q Fund Management

QFM was eager to partner with one vendor for software and middle and back office tasks to accelerate trading time to market.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Enfusion, a provider of innovative, cloud-based investment management software and outsourced middle and back office services, announced their selection as the investment management technology of choice for Q Fund Management (QFM).

Founded in 2015 by seasoned hedge fund manager Frank Qian, QFM currently oversees approximately $120 million in assets under management and is based in Hong Kong. The China-focused hedge fund utilizes fundamental research to implement long/short equity strategies. When looking for a new investment management software, QFM was eager to partner with one vendor for software and middle and back office tasks with an overall goal of accelerating trading time to market.

Enfusion's market solution, Integráta, is recognized as one of the most intuitive and reliable investment management platforms in the industry. Providing execution, order, portfolio and risk management capabilities across multiple asset classes, Integráta brings real-time transparency into front, middle, and back office operations at lower cost.

"Here at QFM, we are always aiming to streamline our process for optimal trading operation," says Frank Qian, the CEO at QFM. "We selected Enfusion because they offered the only full-service front-to-back solution including both software and customized middle and back office services. Partnering with Enfusion has provided unparalleled efficiency improvements in a way no other platform has."

"We are thrilled to expand our global client base with the addition of QFM," says Jason Morris, Enfusion President. "As the only vendor who provides both investment management software and outsourced middle & back office services, we pride ourselves in allowing our clients to start each day with confidence in their portfolio, so they can focus their energy and efforts on generating alpha."

First Published on Jul 3, 2019 07:10 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

