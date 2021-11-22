MARKET NEWS

End-to-end message encryption for Facebook and Instagram delayed to 2023

In a post for The Telegraph, Meta's head of safety Antigone Davis said they were taking their time to get features right and will delay encrypting messaging on Facebook and Instagram to 2023

Moneycontrol News
November 22, 2021 / 12:12 PM IST
The move comes after criticism over child safety issues with encryption

Head of Safety at Meta, Antigone Davis, penned a post for The Telegraph discussing end-to-end encryption for Facebook and Instagram while addressing the safety concerns put forth by law enforcement agencies about child safety issues online.

Davis wrote that Meta was, "building strong safety measures into our plans and engaging with privacy and safety experts, civil society and governments to make sure we get this right."

The end-to-end encryption for messages on Facebook and Instagram was supposed to roll out sometime in 2022 but given the recent criticism of the move, Meta has decided to push the release back to 2023.

Child safety evangelists had pointed out that using end-to-end encryption on social media platforms would make it easier for potential abusers to escape detection.

Speaking with The Guardian, The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty called private messaging the "frontline of child sexual abuse online" as it prevents law enforcement from tracking abusers.

Davis pointed out Meta's steps to tackle this problem such as, "taking extra steps to protect under-18s such as defaulting them into private or “friends only” accounts and restricting adults from messaging them if they aren’t already connected."

Davis said that they were also educating young people online by providing them with in-app tips and suggestions for a safe online experience.

The UK Government will enact a safety law in 2023, that will mandate technology companies to provide tools for protection against online abuse.

UK home secretary Priti Patel hasn't been shy of speaking out against end-to-end encryption and said that it severely hampers law enforcement's ability to catch criminals.

"We’re taking our time to get this right and we don’t plan to finish the global rollout of end-to-end encryption by default across all our messaging services until sometime in 2023," wrote Davis.
