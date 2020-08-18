End of an era: Microsoft to phase out support for legacy browser Internet Explorer by August 2021

By this time next year, Microsoft 365 apps and services will no longer support Internet Explorer. The tech giant is bidding farewell to IE 11 as well as Microsoft Edge Legacy.

The company will be withdrawing support for the browser in a phased manner. Starting November 30, the Microsoft Teams web app will no longer support IE 11. By August 17, 2021, the browser will no longer be supported by the remaining Microsoft 365 apps and services.

Meanwhile, it is also ending support for the Microsoft Edge Legacy desktop app on March 9, 2021. After this date, the desktop app will no longer receive new security updates.

Image: Microsoft