Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

End of an era: Microsoft to phase out support for legacy browser Internet Explorer by August 2021

It is also ending support for the Microsoft Edge Legacy desktop app on March 9, 2021

Moneycontrol News

By this time next year, Microsoft 365 apps and services will no longer support Internet Explorer. The tech giant is bidding farewell to IE 11 as well as Microsoft Edge Legacy.

The company will be withdrawing support for the browser in a phased manner. Starting November 30, the Microsoft Teams web app will no longer support IE 11. By August 17, 2021, the browser will no longer be supported by the remaining Microsoft 365 apps and services.

Meanwhile, it is also ending support for the Microsoft Edge Legacy desktop app on March 9, 2021. After this date, the desktop app will no longer receive new security updates.

Image: Microsoft

The tech major has reportedly been planning to cut support for the Internet Explorer brand for quite some time now, a move which first became apparent in 2015 with the company rolling out the new Edge browser under the codename 'Project Spartan'.
