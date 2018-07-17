Emporio Armani Connected 2018 Android smartwatch: All you need to know

Emporio Armani has announced its new smartwatch, the Emporio Armani Connected 2018, which comes with features that were unavailable in its first generation watch which was released last year.

The new watch features a new design, also different from its predecessor, and technical features that are not so new. It runs on the outdated Qualcomm Snapdragon 2100 instead of something newer.

The Connected 2018 has a sensor on its back which monitors heart rate and performs the same functions a Fitbit does; it features a GPS which can help the user navigate without requiring a phone, and; it has NFC (near-field communication) which allows the use of Google Pay. Also, the watch’s body is water resistant and users can easily go for a swim wearing it.

However, all these features are nothing special and are actually quite basic on any modern smartwatch. What sets the Connected 2018 apart is its design: sleek, stealthy, stylish and encased within a stainless steel body. It comes in silver, gold and grey/black, and either with a leather strap, a Milanese loop or a mono link bracelet.

Its body features four ‘horns’ that protrude and grab the strap on all four sides and the buttons are cohesively mounted, making it look flush. The watch’s touchscreen-face portrays traditional elements in a futuristic design with the Emporio Armani logo taking center stage.

The company has not released any detailed technical specifications like battery life, RAM or storage, but it confirmed that the watch will be compatible with both Android and iOS phones through the Google Wear operating system.

EMPORIO ARMANI THE COLLECTED 2018 SPECIFICATIONS Composition 100% stainless steel Functions Smartphone notifications, activity tracking, music library control, wireless charging Case material Stainless steel Case diameter 43 mm Case thickness 8 mm Water resistance 5 ATM Movement Full Display / Athe 2.0 Compatibility Android OS 5.0+ or iPhone 5 / iOS 9+ Operating system Wear OS by Google Connectivity Bluetooth Smart Enabled / 4.1 Low Energy, Wifi b / g / n Display resolution 1.19 "Active Area Diameter / 390 x 390 / 328ppi Price Stainless steel strap: EUR 419 Rubber strap: EUR 369

The Emporio Armani Connected 2018 costs around EUR 420 for the stainless steel model and EUR 370 for the rubber strap model; both are now available for pre-order on Armani’s online store.