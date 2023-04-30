 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Emerging trends in 2023: The evolution of AI in online shopping

Neha Jogi
Apr 30, 2023 / 07:23 PM IST

In recent years, the AI technology has been widely adopted by the e-commerce sector and AI will witness a fast growth in the coming years so as to enable e-commerce businesses in making data-driven strategic decisions.

The greater a consumer's trust in an online store, the more likely they will complete the purchase. (Photo: Lukas H via Unsplash)

In recent years, the e-commerce sector has widely adopted AI technology. Such amalgamation is a significant step forward for the development of the company. E-commerce sites are increasingly adopting AI-powered features. AI technology has made this possible. It produces works of art that are incomprehensible to the human mind.

COVID-19 has accelerated the transition from traditional retail to online purchasing by approximately five years, according to IBM's US Retail Index. The use of AI-enhanced apps is growing across a wide variety of industries. Their widespread acceptance can be attributed to their desire to perform duties that are difficult for humans to handle. There is no doubt that the application of AI has improved the e-commerce and retail industries. Meticulous Market Research, 2020 states that the retail sector is experiencing greater demand for AI due to the pandemic crisis. Examples of AI in e-commerce include customer-focused video search and image recognition. In addition, virtual assistants are a widely adopted form of AI across all industries.

Evolution of AI in online shopping

Researchers in China reported in 2015 that AI is being utilised extensively to boost marketing's effectiveness.