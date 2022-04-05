Email marketing platform Mailchimp hacked

Email marketing platform, Mailchimp, has confirmed that it was a victim of a hack. The infiltration was reportedly conducted using an internal tool and the company says the hackers managed to steal data from more than hundred of its clients.

While the company disclosed the breach on Monday, initial reports of the hacks had sprung up over the weekend. Cryptocurrency wallet Trezor tweeted a day before the disclosure that MailChimp had confirmed the hack and they were trying to determine how many email id's were affected.

MailChimp's Chief Information Security Officer Siobhan Smyth told The Verge that the company first found the breach on March 26th, when it detected an unauthorised use of an internal tool, provided to the company's customer support and administrative teams.

The company said that they immediately deactivated the accounts but the hackers were still able to access 300 MailChimp accounts and obtained data from 102 of them.

“We sincerely apologize to our users for this incident and realize that it brings inconvenience and raises questions for our users and their customers,” said Smyth.

“We take pride in our security culture, infrastructure, and the trust our customers place in us to safeguard their data. We’re confident in the security measures and robust processes we have in place to protect our users’ data and prevent future incidents.”

Crypto wallet Trezor posted a blog, in which it said that hackers managed to gain access to MailChimp's internal tools through successful social engineering.

One of the stolen email lists were used by the hackers to send out phishing emails to Trezor customers, that the company says were, "exceptional in its sophistication and ... clearly planned to a high level of detail.”

It even had a cloned version of Trezor's app presenting a believable aesthetic for users who were duped into using it. MailChimp has said that it has notified all users who were affected by the breach.