Elon Musk’s Starlink seeks IN-SPACe clearance, likely to enter India's satcom space soon

Starlink's rival, communications company Oneweb, has already secured all the approvals but is waiting for spectrum allocation.

Elon Musk-owned satellite internet constellation, Starlink, has applied to the Indian National Space Promotion & Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) to get clearances for setting up earth stations, according to a report by the Economic Times.

What is IN-SPACe?

The Indian Space Policy 2023 was approved earlier this year. ISRO, New Space India Limited and IN-SPACe are responsible for the implementation of reforms in this segment. IN-SPACe functions as an autonomous agency under the Department of Space (DOS) to facilitate the entry of private players into the space sector.

The Ministry of Home Affairs is conducting a security check for Starlink’s GMPCS (Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite Services) licence, ET reported, citing officials privy to the matter.

“They (Starlink) have (also) applied to IN-SPACe. The GMPCS application is under process,” a government official told ET.

Satcom Industry: Overview and potential

As various companies gear up to tap the first-mover advantage by securing approvals and allocation, it shows the potential the nascent satcom industry has in India, given its promise of taking high-speed internet connections to the remotest corners of India.

Estimates by Invest India suggest that the size of the sector is expected to reach $13 billion by 2025, and, by 2030, India further aims to capture a larger share of close to 10 percent of the global space economy.

Starlink's rival, communications company OneWeb, has already secured all the approvals but is awaiting spectrum allocation. Closer home, Reliance Jio’s satellite arm has also received the GMPCS licence from Department of Telecom. Amazon's satcom arm Project Kuiper also expressed an interest in setting up shop in India.

Modi-Musk Meeting

Earlier in June this year, when Elon Musk met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his US visit, he said he hopes to bring the Starlink satellite internet service to the country, which, he feels will help internet penetration in rural India.

In late 2021, Starlink registered its business in India and roped in Sanjay Bhargava as the CEO of Starlink India. He resigned weeks later after the Centre ordered the SpaceX division to stop taking orders for devices as it didn’t have the licence to operate in the country.

What experts say?

Global satcom players like Starlink and OneWeb want to skip the spectrum auctions. However, Indian players, such as Jio and Vodafone Idea, favour the bidding process.

There are concerns regarding auctions as some players feel they will make broadband-from-space services unaffordable and deprive consumers, those in rural and remote areas, of accessing high-speed connectivity. Industry experts say auctions can affect the potential foreign direct investment (FDI) in the satellite-broadband-space and also affect the space sector.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) believes that if an auction model does not hurt the satellite industry, the satcom spectrum can be sold to the highest bidder. If the authority concludes that it would hurt the satellite and broadcasting industries, it will not recommend an auction.

