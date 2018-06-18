App
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2018 07:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Elon Musk's Boring Company tests transit tunnels using Tesla's Model X

The company, with the objective of improving their tunnel technology, has been undertaking a lot of R&D for the transportation system that they will use inside those tunnels.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Elon Musk’s Boring Company, an infrastructure and tunnel construction startup, has won the bid to build Chicago’s new transit system. With that, the company has recently posted a video of them demonstrating a Tesla Model X with a contraption that enables the all-electric vehicle to drive on rails inside the startup’s tunnel.

According to a report by Electrek, the company looks to fixate and concentrate all their attention and power in to developing and advancing their boring tunnel technology. Their current infrastructures projects will entail a lot of cost if better boring systems are not developed.

The idea of “electric sleds” was implemented by the Boring Company for their tunnel project. Basically, on which vehicles could park on and then they would lower inside the tunnels and travel on rails at high speeds.  Furthermore, the company has improvised from its electric sled idea to focus on a custom-built electric vehicle to transport pedestrian and cyclist instead of vehicles.

Very recently in a new video tweeted by the Boring Company, Tesla demonstrated a new system that enables a Model X to travel inside the tunnel on its own. The Boring Company has looked to be working with Tesla’s Model X for their commencing experiments. Currently, the tunnel project is limited only to Hawthorne. However, it seems that the company is now seeking approval to expand a larger tunnel in West Los Angeles. The caption ‘green lights to Malibu’ hints at the expansion of the project.
First Published on Jun 18, 2018 07:21 pm

tags #Boring Company #Elon Musk #Tesla #Trending News

