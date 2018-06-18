Elon Musk's Boring Company tests transit tunnels using Tesla's Model X

Elon Musk’s Boring Company, an infrastructure and tunnel construction startup, has won the bid to build Chicago’s new transit system. With that, the company has recently posted a video of them demonstrating a Tesla Model X with a contraption that enables the all-electric vehicle to drive on rails inside the startup’s tunnel.

According to a report by Electrek, the company looks to fixate and concentrate all their attention and power in to developing and advancing their boring tunnel technology. Their current infrastructures projects will entail a lot of cost if better boring systems are not developed.

The company, with the objective of improving their tunnel technology, has been undertaking a lot of R&D for the transportation system that they will use inside those tunnels.

The idea of “electric sleds” was implemented by the Boring Company for their tunnel project. Basically, on which vehicles could park on and then they would lower inside the tunnels and travel on rails at high speeds. Furthermore, the company has improvised from its electric sled idea to focus on a custom-built electric vehicle to transport pedestrian and cyclist instead of vehicles.