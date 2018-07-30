Blink and you miss it! Tesla’s limited edition surfboard worth over Rs 1 lakh sold out

Elon Musk’s most recent innovation is a limited edition USD 1,500 surfboard, branded with the Tesla logo.

According to a report by TechCrunch, on Saturday night, the Tesla online shop’s product page showed the surfboard but it was gone the next morning. Tesla responded that the product was already sold out as it was made in limited quantity – only 200 in number.

The product was later back up on the store but with the sold-out tag. The website says that the Tesla Design Studio collaborated with famed surfboard designer Matt Biolos and Lost Surfboards to design the Tesla Surfboard. Biolos is the go-to person for any surfer belonging to the World Surf League.

The board is six feet and eight inches long, reinforced with ‘Black Dart’ carbon fibre and features gloss and matte finishes, all features inspired by Tesla’s cars.

Most boards made by Lost Surfboards sell for about USD 700-800 but the Tesla board is clearly for the higher class of customers.

A report by The Verge says that links to buy the surfboard appeared on eBay, but interested customers will have to shell out between USD 2,000-5,000 for one.

Musk, the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and The Boring Company, is quite regular with interesting products that can help fund his bigger plans of hybrid cars, a hyperloop transport system and colonising Mars. He recently released Tesla branded flamethrowers which were also sold out in a matter of hours.