Elon Musk reinvents the public bus for underground transport network

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk created The Boring Company to dig networks of urban tunnels that bypass traffic using high speed electric 'skates' shooting cars around, underground.

Now, to make public transport more comfortable, he has decided to prioritise transportation of buses and pedestrians over cars.



Will still transport cars, but only after all personalized mass transit needs are met. It’s a matter of courtesy & fairness. If someone can’t afford a car, they should go first.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 9, 2018

In its previous renderings, The Boring Company showed a system that lowers individual cars down into an underground high-speed network but Musk later tweeted that people without a car will get top priority.

Musk wishes to show his interest in public transit by reinventing the city bus to go faster than any other in history. He said that the bus will be able to travel at speeds as high as 150 mph, will be underground, autonomous and electric-powered.



Better video coming soon, but it would look a bit like this: pic.twitter.com/C0iJPi8b4U — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 9, 2018

Describing the urban loop system of Boring Company, Musk added, "1000's of small stations the size of a single parking space that take you very close to your destination & blends seamlessly into the fabric of a city, rather than a small number of big stations like a subway."