Elon Musk plans AI startup to rival ChatGPT-maker OpenAI: Report

Reuters
Apr 15, 2023 / 05:42 PM IST

Billionaire Elon Musk is working on launching an artificial intelligence start-up that will rival ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, the Financial Times reported on Friday citing people familiar with his plans.

Twitter-owner Musk is assembling a team of AI researchers and engineers, according to the FT report, and is also in discussions with some investors in SpaceX and Tesla Inc about putting money into his new venture.

Musk's plan for the firm comes weeks after a group of AI researchers and executives, including himself, called for a six-month pause in developing systems more powerful than OpenAI's GPT-4, citing potential risks to society.

Companies from Microsoft Corp to Alphabet Inc are pushing to incorporate Generative AI, the technology behind chatbot sensation ChatGPT, into their offerings.