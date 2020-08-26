Elon Musk-owned Neuralink to demonstrate a working brain-machine interface on August 28

Musk, who is also the CEO of Tesla, confirmed that the company will also showcase the V2 robot — the second-generation robot designed to attach Neuralink’s tech to the brain.
Elon Musk, chief executive officer of SpaceX, has said his company Neuralink will demonstrate a working brain-machine interface (BMI) on August 28.Musk has been on a mission to integrate the human brain with artificial intelligence, and that’s when he founded Neuralink in 2016. While August 28 was initially the date for a progress report, Musk has now confirmed that the company will provide more details about the Neuralink BMI device.
Live webcast of working @Neuralink device
Friday 3pm Pacific https://t.co/PouLbrGzFU
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 26, 2020
Musk had also stated that his company will show neurons firing in real-time on August 28, much like “matrix in the matrix”.
Musk, who is also the CEO of Tesla, confirmed that the company will also showcase the V2 robot — the second-generation robot designed to attach Neuralink’s tech to the brain. Neuralink aims to make the installation process for BMIs as non-invasive as Lasik eye surgery. While the device is far from Lasik, Musk is hopeful that his company could get close in a few years.
We can expect more details on the status of the said 2020 human trials at the event.Neuralink has not announced the live-streaming details of its BMI demonstration event at the time of writing this. It is likely that the company will share more details about the progress via its YouTube channel.