Last Updated : Aug 26, 2020 04:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Elon Musk-owned Neuralink to demonstrate a working brain-machine interface on August 28

Musk, who is also the CEO of Tesla, confirmed that the company will also showcase the V2 robot — the second-generation robot designed to attach Neuralink’s tech to the brain.

Moneycontrol News

Elon Musk, chief executive officer of SpaceX, has said his company Neuralink will demonstrate a working brain-machine interface (BMI) on August 28.

Musk has been on a mission to integrate the human brain with artificial intelligence, and that’s when he founded Neuralink in 2016. While August 28 was initially the date for a progress report, Musk has now confirmed that the company will provide more details about the Neuralink BMI device. 

Musk had also stated that his company will show neurons firing in real-time on August 28, much like “matrix in the matrix”.

Musk, who is also the CEO of Tesla, confirmed that the company will also showcase the V2 robot — the second-generation robot designed to attach Neuralink’s tech to the brain. Neuralink aims to make the installation process for BMIs as non-invasive as Lasik eye surgery. While the device is far from Lasik, Musk is hopeful that his company could get close in a few years.

We can expect more details on the status of the said 2020 human trials at the event.

Neuralink has not announced the live-streaming details of its BMI demonstration event at the time of writing this. It is likely that the company will share more details about the progress via its YouTube channel. 
First Published on Aug 26, 2020 04:56 pm

tags #Business #Elon Musk #Neuralink #SpaceX #world

