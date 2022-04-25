English
    Elon Musk hopes even his ‘worst critics remain on Twitter’ as takeover offer likely being considered

    Twitter is reportedly in the final stretch of negotiations about its sale to Tesla founder Elon Musk and could reach a deal later on Monday.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 25, 2022 / 10:45 PM IST
    Elon Musk


    Business tycoon and Twitter enthusiast Elon Musk is hopeful of the microblogging platform’s board considering his buy-out offer worth $43 billion in cash. As the Twitter bigwigs deliberate on the future of the platform, the Tesla titan has urged even his worst critics to not quit using it.

    Amid anticipations concerning the possibilities of him becoming the new Twitter owner, the billionaire took to the platform on April 25 and wrote: “I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter because that is what free speech means.”

    One must note here that Musk has been a strong proponent and vanguard of free speech and cited it as one of the primary reasons behind his desire to takeover Twitter. He had earlier conducted a Twitter poll saying “free speech is essential to a functioning democracy”, and asked his followers to vote on whether they believe the microblogging platform adheres to this principle rigorously.

    Many users have since wondered if such a guarantee would mean welcoming banned right-wingers such as Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene back into the space.

    Twitter is "set to accept the offer" and the agreement could be reached later today, news agency Reuters has learned from sources.

    A person privy to the latest developments told Bloomberg that the company is "working to hammer out terms of a transaction", adding that the deal could be finalised "as soon as Monday".

    Moneycontrol could not independently verify the development.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Twitter
    first published: Apr 25, 2022 10:45 pm
