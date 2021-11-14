Elon Musk celebrates 129 successful SpaceX flights with a tweet

Falcon 9 rockets use reusable first stage boosters



Elon Musk shared his joy over SpaceX completing 129 successful Falcon 9 missions. After they first became operational in 2010, the Falcon 9 family has been launched 131 times with one partial mission failure and one loss.

The latest mission was Falcon 9's 25th launch in 2021. The rocket has been designed to be a two-stage launch vehicle, with partially reusable components.

It evolved over time, going through various revisions such as the now decommissioned v1.0 and v1.1. The current version—v1.2—has been flying since 2018, with the first stage being capable of re-entering the Earth's atmosphere and landing after separation.

Falcon 9 can carry loads up to 22,800 kg to low-earth orbit, 8,300 kg to geostationary orbit and 5,500 kg when the first stage is separated and recovered.

The launch stages include a hold-down feature that allows for full engine ignition and system checks before lift-off. After the ignition, the launchers are held down and not released until everything is confirmed to be operating optimally.



As a fail-safe, Falcon 9 has multiple first-stage engines which allow for missions to go forward even if one engine fails.

Recently, SpaceX managed to acquire a valuation of $100 billion following a secondary share sale. This put the company in an elite group of "centicorn", companies valued at over 100 times compared to a unicorn, a reference to firms valued a billion dollar or more.

This also makes the Elon Musk-owned space venture, the second most valuable private company, trailing behind Bytedance, the creator of TikTok.