MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Elon Musk celebrates 129 successful SpaceX flights with a tweet

The Falcon 9 rockets have been in space 131 times with one partial failure and one loss

Moneycontrol News
November 14, 2021 / 11:01 AM IST
Falcon 9 rockets use reusable first stage boosters

Falcon 9 rockets use reusable first stage boosters


Elon Musk shared his joy over SpaceX completing 129 successful Falcon 9 missions. After they first became operational in 2010, the Falcon 9 family has been launched 131 times with one partial mission failure and one loss.

The latest mission was Falcon 9's 25th launch in 2021. The rocket has been designed to be a two-stage launch vehicle, with partially reusable components.

It evolved over time, going through various revisions such as the now decommissioned v1.0 and v1.1. The current version—v1.2—has been flying since 2018, with the first stage being capable of re-entering the Earth's atmosphere and landing after separation.

Also Read: Indian-origin Raja Chari leads NASA-SpaceX mission to space station

Falcon 9 can carry loads up to 22,800 kg to low-earth orbit, 8,300 kg to geostationary orbit and 5,500 kg when the first stage is separated and recovered.

The launch stages include a hold-down feature that allows for full engine ignition and system checks before lift-off. After the ignition, the launchers are held down and not released until everything is confirmed to be operating optimally.

Close

Related stories

As a fail-safe, Falcon 9 has multiple first-stage engines which allow for missions to go forward even if one engine fails.

Recently, SpaceX managed to acquire a valuation of $100 billion following a secondary share sale. This put the company in an elite group of "centicorn", companies valued at over 100 times compared to a unicorn, a reference to firms valued a billion dollar or more.

This also makes the Elon Musk-owned space venture, the second most valuable private company, trailing behind Bytedance, the creator of TikTok.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Elon Musk #Falcon 9 #SpaceX
first published: Nov 14, 2021 10:46 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.