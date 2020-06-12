Electronics makers seek relaxation in production volume rules to avail Rs 41,000 crore in incentives

The country’s top electronics makers have requested the Centre to relax production volume rules for availing incentives of four to six percent. The rules in the recently notified scheme make it mandatory to have greater production volume in the current fiscal in comparison to the previous year if manufacturers want to avail the incentives.

Electronics makers, mainly those who manufacture mobile phones, have pointed to the sharp drop in demand in both the domestic and global market due to the coronavirus pandemic, which negates the need to produce mobile phones in greater volume.

Mobile phone manufacturers have pointed out that they will lose out on incentives since the production volume of a company’s newly set up unit in India will be lesser than that of the previous fiscal, The Economic Times reported.

The projected production volume of the industry is 70-80 percent this fiscal. This means no company will be eligible for incentives.

Technology researcher IDC has forecast a 2.7 percent decline in global IT spending in 2020 due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Spending on personal computers, tablets, and cell phones will also decline this year, and overall spending on devices may fall by 8.8 percent in constant currency terms.

Commenting on the situation, an industry executive said: “There is a depression in the market and sales this year are likely to be less than last year, but the government has said that production has to be more than last year, as one of the criteria to be eligible for incentives. We have made a request to the government not to look at baseline, so that companies can take advantage of the incentive scheme from this year itself.”

The Manufacturers Association for Information Technology (MAIT) has also written to the Centre seeking a reduction in the baseline target.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had launched three major schemes to attract large investments from mobile phone and component manufacturers. The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme was one of them. The Centre has already started accepting applications for the said scheme, for which nearly Rs 41,000 crore has been earmarked.