Electronic Arts reportedly cancels unannounced Titanfall game

Moneycontrol News
Feb 02, 2023 / 04:58 PM IST

The cancelled game was set in the Titanfall and Apex Legends universe, and was meant to be a single-player game

(Image Courtesy: Respawn/EA)

Electronic Arts (EA) has cancelled a single-player game set in the Titanfall and Apex Legends universe, according to a Bloomberg report.

The game publisher recently announced the closure of both Apex Legends Mobile, and Battlefield Mobile but it appears these aren't the only projects to get the cut.

A new single-player game set in the Apex Legends and Titanfall universe has also got the axe, and according to sources close to Bloomberg, developer Mohammad Alavi (best known for the Call of Duty series) was heading the project till he left EA internal studio Respawn Entertainment in early 2022.

A staff of fifty has been affected by the cancellation, and EA is reportedly looking to shift them to new roles.