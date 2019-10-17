Eight banks emerge winners at the annual Efma-Accenture Customer Insight & Growth Banking Innovation Awards

Banks from Asia, Europe and South America emerged winners at the seventh annual Efma-Accenture Customer Insight & Growth Banking Innovation Awards, which recognize innovative projects in retail banking distribution and marketing.

Showcasing the best examples of innovation, this year’s competition attracted more than 600 innovations from 235 institutions in 70 countries. The winners were selected by a panel of judges comprising senior retail bankers from around the world and by Efma members and non-members from retail institutions who voted online. Each entry was assessed using three criteria: its originality; its strategic capacity to generate long-term competitive edge and return on investment; and its adaptability for use in other markets and countries.

The winners of the 2019 Customer Insight & Growth Banking Innovation Awards are:

CaixaBank (Spain) – winner of the Analytics & AI award for its Chatbot “Neo.” Developed using artificial intelligence (AI), the personal customer service assistant is available 24/7 to provide support across business processes in three different languages.

Banco Bradesco (Brazil) – winner of the Digital Marketing award for its End-of-Year Firefly Campaign that produced a video promoting diversity and inclusion. The video is the most viewed commercial in YouTube Brazil’s history.

KEB Hana Bank (South Korea) – winner of the Offering Innovation award for its Global Loyalty Network, a payment hub that links major financial institutions, retailers and loyalty point operators to a unique global network that enables users to freely pay and transfer digital assets to one another.

Krungsri Bank (Thailand) – winner of the Phygital Distribution award for Krungsri Digital Homeloan, which provides a better customer experience during the mortgage journey using “Di-Sales” and connecting it with the home buying journey using “Krungsri Homeloan Connect.”

BNP Paribas Corporate & Institutional Banking (United Kingdom) – winner of the Social, Sustainable, & Responsible Banking award for ClimateSeed, a digital voluntary carbon-offsetting platform that helps connect organizations with tangible sustainable projects to cut carbon emissions and support the achievement of the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals.

Alior Bank (Poland) – winner of the Workforce Experience award for Smartphonization – a mobile way of working. Alior Bank has given its employees safe smartphones with a preinstalled set of applications to move them to the digital world and enable the bank’s digital transformation.

illimity bank (Italy) – winner of the Neobanks & Specialized players award for illimity – The New Paradigm Bank. Relying on the best information technology, the bank provides new levels of quality, service and efficiency for three underserved markets in Italy: small and medium-sized enterprises, corporate non-performing loans, and direct banking.