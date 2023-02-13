 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Efforts afoot to have built-in satellite tuners in TV sets: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur

PTI
Feb 13, 2023 / 11:33 PM IST

Television sets with built-in satellite tuners would enable reception of free-to-air television and radio channels by mounting a small antenna at a suitable place such as at the rooftop or side wall of a building.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday said efforts are afoot to have a built-in satellite tuner in television sets to offer access to over 200 channels, a move that would allow viewers to watch programmes without set-top boxes.

Television sets with built-in satellite tuners would enable reception of free-to-air television and radio channels by mounting a small antenna at a suitable place such as at the rooftop or side wall of a building. Addressing the media in Mumbai, Thakur said there has been a humongous expansion of general entertainment channels on Doordarshan's Free Dish, which has helped attract crores of viewers.

"I have made a new beginning in my department. If your television has a built-in satellite tuner, then there will be no need to have a separate set-top box. One can have access to more than 200 channels at the click of the remote," he said while responding to a question.

The minister, however, made it clear that the decision in this matter is yet to be taken.