Last Updated : Dec 14, 2019 06:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

EESL commissions first EV charging station in south Delhi under pact with SDMC

The inauguration coincides with the National Energy Conservation Day being celebrated across the country, EESL said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In a bid to build a robust EV charging infrastructure, state-run Energy Efficiency Service Ltd (EESL) and South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on December 14 inaugurated the first electric vehicle public charging station in south Delhi.

The charging station has been installed in the SDMC parking area of Greater Kailash-1 N Block market.

EESL has installed the charging station after the signing an agreement with SDMC. This is the first of the 75 charging stations to be installed across SDMC areas as per the agreement.

The installation of public charging stations would help in increasing the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in the city. With increasing penetration of EVs, the local emission of pollutants is also expected to reduce, leading to cleaner air providing several health benefits to the public.

First Published on Dec 14, 2019 05:30 pm

tags #Charging Station #Delhi #electric vehicle (EV) #SDMC

