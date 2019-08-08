App
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 05:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EdgeVerve launches RPA solution to unify the human-digital workforce

The AssistEdge Intelligent RPA is built on using 18 patent assets around critical dimensions.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

EdgeVerve Systems, a subsidiary of Infosys, unveiled AssistEdge RPA 18.0 which aims to fundamentally transform process automation by fostering a new human-digital workforce.

Given the imperative to remain customer-centric and competitive, enterprises must offer differentiated offerings and be extremely responsive to customer requirements by being agile, hyper-productive, consistent and scalable. The seamless unification of human and digital workers, which we call as Automation singularity can be a powerful force in enabling this change. In this world of Automation Singularity, human specialists will drive customer orientation using their creativity and empathy, and will be complemented by digital workers with extreme productivity and consistency.

Albie, the cognitive engine powering AssistEdge RPA 18.0 is a major advancement that seamlessly delivers pervasive intelligence across process design, management and execution that will help organizations achieve greater automation coverage in their systems and processes. By harnessing the ‘Human-Digital Twin’ unifying assisted and unassisted automation, Albie helps organizations utilize contextual intelligence and drive smartness into exception management with business intelligence dashboards, cognitive services on tap, predictive resource management and expanded technology automation footprint.

Atul Soneja, SVP and Global Head of Edge Products and Infosys Nia, said, “AssistEdge 18.0 is a significant step towards our vision of Automation Singularity. Powered by Albie, organizations will be able to seamlessly integrate human specialists with digital bots to create more scalable and secure process automation. Organizations will see an improved bottom line, enhanced customer experience and enterprise agility at every level.”

First Published on Aug 8, 2019 05:20 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

