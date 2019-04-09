App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2019 05:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EdgeVerve launches CollectEdge to help banks in collection predictability and customer experience using AI

CollectEdge has native AI and advanced machine learning capabilities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

EdgeVerve Systems, a subsidiary of Infosys announced the launch of CollectEdge at LendIt Fintech USA 2019. CollectEdge is an Artificial Intelligence powered product designed to help lending organizations reduce delinquency rates, boost recoveries, improve operational efficiencies and enhance customer experience.

With native AI and advanced machine learning capabilities, CollectEdge redefines collections by improving the accuracy of risk segmentation models and appropriate collection strategies. An OTT data driven application, CollectEdge generates accurate predictions and suggestions to help automate decision making and alleviate bottlenecks in business processes. Some of the benefits offered by CollectEdge are reduced charge-offs, real-time decision making and optimized collections outreach, resulting in tangible business outcomes.

Julie Signorille, Executive Vice President and Consumer Banking Chief Operating Officer, Citizens Bank, said, "Citizens Bank makes continuous investments in innovation to improve end-to-end customer experience, from origination to servicing and collections. In partnership with EdgeVerve Systems, we are modernizing our collection processes with real-time insights into delinquency rates, better risk segmentations and customized contact & calling strategies."

Atul Soneja, Senior Vice President and Global Head – EdgeVerve and NIA, said, "CollectEdge brings true digital disruption to the collections function by balancing risk mitigation and enhancing customer experience. Harnessing the power of 'explainable AI', CollectEdge is a plug and play product that makes the adoption of artificial intelligence easy for the lender and offers faster time to value. I am confident that the product will reduce provision liabilities and also enhance the customer experience."
First Published on Apr 9, 2019 05:42 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #fintech #Technology

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Exclusive: Arjun Kapoor gets a new address, deets inside

Kalank: Madhuri Dixit’s adaa is intact in Tabaah Ho Gaye

Vidya Balan opens up on Indira Gandhi biopic; refuses to comment on Ka ...

Javed Akhtar details the reason why wrote a nationalist song for th ...

Exclusive: This is how Saroj Khan felt as Madhuri Dixit Nene trained f ...

Exclusive: After Kartik Aaryan director Abhishek Jain backs out of Jac ...

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey’s scene leaked, watch ...

Ranveer Singh is NOT a part of Don 3, confirms Zoya Akhtar

Alia Bhatt on pairing with Salman Khan in Inshallah: I didn’t get an ...

SBI Follows Smaller Peers, Cut Lending Rates by Marginal 5 bps

Micro Irrigation Techniques Could Help Farmers in Drought States to Gr ...

Will Huawei Become Apple’s Unlikely Supplier of 5G Modems for Upcomi ...

Only People Who Lost Votes or Black Money Cried Due to Demonetisation, ...

Game of Thrones' Robb Stark Feels that the Pressure of Doing Nude Scen ...

Game of Thrones: George RR Martin Doesn't Think Season 8 Should Be The ...

BJP Dantewada MLA, Five Police Officers Killed as Naxals Target Convoy ...

Congress Cites 'Sting' to Allege Post DeMo Currency Exchange for Commi ...

Indian Men’s Football Team to Play King’s Cup in Thailand in June

Removing AFSPA in J&K amounts to sending soldiers to gallows, says PM ...

Inflation seen inching up in March, but still below RBI target

PM Modi biopic: Supreme Court dismisses petition seeking stay on relea ...

Arunachal Pradesh assembly elections 2019: 29 candidates have criminal ...

Citizenship Bill resurfaces in BJP's election manifesto; politicians a ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends at day's high, Nifty above 11,650; banks, au ...

Heads up! These 10 stocks are expected to more than double their profi ...

IT sector Q4 earnings preview: Growth likely to be reasonable but marg ...

Midcaps are looking far more attractive now, says BNP Paribas

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Drab contest in Srinagar constituency lacking ...

Maldives election: President Ibrahim Solih's thumping victory a positi ...

68-year-old Shaukat Ali assaulted, his shop ransacked by a mob in anot ...

Modi: Journey of a Common Man review — Dramatic performances, select ...

BJP manifesto 2019: Narendra Modi's promise to keep inflation under co ...

Singapore Open 2019 preview: PV Sindhu, Sameer Verma get favourable dr ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Understanding mental illness: When insurance and psychiatry meet, what ...

Huawei P30 Pro camera comparison: The mighty Google Pixel 3 finally ta ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.