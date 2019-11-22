Economic uncertainty an opportunity for top CFOs

While there is a convergence of uncertainty around the economy and corporate health, this time is also a great opportunity for CFOs to demonstrate how they stand out from their peers, according to Gartner.

“There is disruptive change occurring at an unprecedented rate, but along with it there is opportunity for top CFOs,” said Jason Boldt, research director in the Finance practice at Gartner. “The CFO needs to understand what characteristics their high-performing peers exhibit. Gartner research suggests that a focus on investing for scale, on preventing scope creep from destroying margins, and customer centricity are CFO qualities that are significantly related to the best performing organizations.”

Gartner experts identified six disruptive trends that CFOs can treat as opportunities to grow the business. They include: business transformation, market competition, economic uncertainty, employee power in labor market, capital inefficiency, and executive confidence.

The number of global mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deals have reached a 10-year-maximum, and so has the number of times that Fortune 500 companies mention terms related to ‘business transformation’ in their earnings calls. This shows that in the last 2-3 years firms have rapidly accelerated efforts to fundamentally alter how they compete and create value.

“Top CFOs deliberately pursue scale-additive transactions. However, CFOs need to be careful of following the herd and overpaying for acquisitions that unintentionally undermine competitive positions,” said Boldt.