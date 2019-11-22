App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 22, 2019 08:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Economic uncertainty an opportunity for top CFOs

In the last 2-3 years firms have rapidly accelerated efforts to fundamentally alter how they compete and create value.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

While there is a convergence of uncertainty around the economy and corporate health, this time is also a great opportunity for CFOs to demonstrate how they stand out from their peers, according to Gartner.

“There is disruptive change occurring at an unprecedented rate, but along with it there is opportunity for top CFOs,” said Jason Boldt, research director in the Finance practice at Gartner. “The CFO needs to understand what characteristics their high-performing peers exhibit. Gartner research suggests that a focus on investing for scale, on preventing scope creep from destroying margins, and customer centricity are CFO qualities that are significantly related to the best performing organizations.”

Gartner experts identified six disruptive trends that CFOs can treat as opportunities to grow the business. They include: business transformation, market competition, economic uncertainty, employee power in labor market, capital inefficiency, and executive confidence.

Close

The number of global mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deals have reached a 10-year-maximum, and so has the number of times that Fortune 500 companies mention terms related to ‘business transformation’ in their earnings calls. This shows that in the last 2-3 years firms have rapidly accelerated efforts to fundamentally alter how they compete and create value.

related news

“Top CFOs deliberately pursue scale-additive transactions. However, CFOs need to be careful of following the herd and overpaying for acquisitions that unintentionally undermine competitive positions,” said Boldt.

Not only do companies face more entrenched incumbent firms in every industry, but they must also contend with well-financed, privately-held startups. “It is critical for CFOs to have a thorough and objective view of competitive advantage, and honest appraisal of where their firms are falling short,” said Boldt.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 22, 2019 08:12 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.