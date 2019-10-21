App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2019 07:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ebury acquires Frontierpay to accelerate growth

International payroll payments specialist, Frontierpay, expands Ebury’s capabilities in technologies that automate international payments for SMEs.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

European fintech company Ebury has acquired Frontierpay, an international payroll payments provider with offices in the UK and Singapore, as part of its expanded technology investment programme.

The acquisition forms part of Ebury’s broader strategy to invest in technologies that will help accelerate the automation of international payment processes, specifically targeting those within finance and treasury functions of mid-market corporates.

In addition to payments, Ebury is investing in technologies that improve the global trade process for SMEs including FX and currency hedging, international cash management and trade finance. It has announced major banking partnerships announced this year with SACE Simest and Unicaja Banco.

Close

Frontierpay, which was founded in 2009, delivers cost effective and reliable payroll payments across 180 countries. The payroll business will enhance Ebury’s global trade and transaction banking platform and accelerate its growth. With an office in Singapore, the acquisition also extends Ebury’s geographic footprint in the Asia-Pacific region alongside its new Australian office.

related news

The transaction follows a period of geographic expansion for Ebury, which currently has 25 offices globally in 20 countries.

Juan Lobato, Ebury’s Co-founder and CEO, said: “This transaction comes during a period of change for our business, as we partner with more financial institutions and invest heavily in the technologies that will change the way SMEs trade and make payments internationally.

“The continued addition of products to Ebury’s core platform demonstrates that as the platform matures, revenue opportunities develop through new service lines as well as geographic expansion. The development of an acquisition strategy will accelerate our growth, as we can reach more clients with more services than ever before. We look forward to another exciting period ahead.”

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 21, 2019 07:55 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.