Ebury acquires Frontierpay to accelerate growth

International payroll payments specialist, Frontierpay, expands Ebury’s capabilities in technologies that automate international payments for SMEs.
European fintech company Ebury has acquired Frontierpay, an international payroll payments provider with offices in the UK and Singapore, as part of its expanded technology investment programme.
The acquisition forms part of Ebury’s broader strategy to invest in technologies that will help accelerate the automation of international payment processes, specifically targeting those within finance and treasury functions of mid-market corporates.
In addition to payments, Ebury is investing in technologies that improve the global trade process for SMEs including FX and currency hedging, international cash management and trade finance. It has announced major banking partnerships announced this year with SACE Simest and Unicaja Banco.
Frontierpay, which was founded in 2009, delivers cost effective and reliable payroll payments across 180 countries. The payroll business will enhance Ebury’s global trade and transaction banking platform and accelerate its growth. With an office in Singapore, the acquisition also extends Ebury’s geographic footprint in the Asia-Pacific region alongside its new Australian office.
The transaction follows a period of geographic expansion for Ebury, which currently has 25 offices globally in 20 countries.
Juan Lobato, Ebury’s Co-founder and CEO, said: “This transaction comes during a period of change for our business, as we partner with more financial institutions and invest heavily in the technologies that will change the way SMEs trade and make payments internationally.“The continued addition of products to Ebury’s core platform demonstrates that as the platform matures, revenue opportunities develop through new service lines as well as geographic expansion. The development of an acquisition strategy will accelerate our growth, as we can reach more clients with more services than ever before. We look forward to another exciting period ahead.”The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .