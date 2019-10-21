Ebury acquires Frontierpay to accelerate growth

European fintech company Ebury has acquired Frontierpay, an international payroll payments provider with offices in the UK and Singapore, as part of its expanded technology investment programme.

The acquisition forms part of Ebury’s broader strategy to invest in technologies that will help accelerate the automation of international payment processes, specifically targeting those within finance and treasury functions of mid-market corporates.

In addition to payments, Ebury is investing in technologies that improve the global trade process for SMEs including FX and currency hedging, international cash management and trade finance. It has announced major banking partnerships announced this year with SACE Simest and Unicaja Banco.

Frontierpay, which was founded in 2009, delivers cost effective and reliable payroll payments across 180 countries. The payroll business will enhance Ebury’s global trade and transaction banking platform and accelerate its growth. With an office in Singapore, the acquisition also extends Ebury’s geographic footprint in the Asia-Pacific region alongside its new Australian office.

The transaction follows a period of geographic expansion for Ebury, which currently has 25 offices globally in 20 countries.

Juan Lobato, Ebury’s Co-founder and CEO, said: “This transaction comes during a period of change for our business, as we partner with more financial institutions and invest heavily in the technologies that will change the way SMEs trade and make payments internationally.