Earwear and Hearables sell big as the Indian wearables market grows 144% in 2020

The Indian wearables market saw a massive surge in growth in 2020 with shipments totalling 36.4 million units. The market grew by 144.3 percent compared to 2019.

According to a wearable tracker report published by IDC, India is the only country in the top three that saw a three-digit growth in 2020. There were also impressive numbers during the December quarter of last year where shipments totalled 15.2 million units and the growth was measured at 198 percent.

IDC says that this massive surge is likely attributed to the pandemic. There was a huge demand for Hearables which are uniquely suited to our new remote office environments and for learning, making it a huge boon for educational institutions who were forced to conduct studies online.

The shipments of earwear's grew 25.8 percent annually last year when compared to 2019. It accounted for 83.6 percent of the overall market compared to 2019 where it contributed 57 percent.

“Hearables became one of the most sought-after electronic categories in 2020. The newer version of hearables are much better in managing the increased audio usages and the improved aesthetic and design also made them trendsetters," said Anisha Dumbre, market analyst, IDC India in a statement to the press.

Unsurprisingly, the wireless audio segment was the most sought after during the pandemic showing massive growth with shipments of 11.3 million units.

The Indian manufacturer Boat dominated the market with one-third of the shipments and Samsung hung on to second place with 24.6 percent share. It's worth noting that Samsung's audio portfolio is beefy with brands like JBL, Harmon Kardon and Infinity under its wing.

Smartwatches contributed 7.3 percent of the total share with 2.6 million units and showing a healthy 139.3 percent growth.