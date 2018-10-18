Earnings: Infosys' margin concerns cloud its performance vs TCS

Infosys on October 18 posted its September-quarter results that were comfortably above analysts' estimates. But the second largest software exporter's unchanged forecast begs the question of where it stands next to its larger competitor Tata Consultancy Services.

TCS, which reported its second quarter numbers last week, posted double digit annual revenue growth, at 11.5 percent in constant currency terms. It expects to continue reporting double digit growth for the rest of the year.

The company also reported an operating margin of 26.5 percent, within its forecast rage of 26-28 percent.

Infosys, on the other hand, retained its annual revenue growth forecast of 6-8 percent. EBIT margin in the quarter was 23.7, a little over the mid point of its forecast of 22-24 percent.

Experts feel that Infosys' large valuation discount to TCS is unlikely to narrow any time soon, but may converge over the long term as business cycles become more favourable.

"Infosys trades at 22 percent discount to TCS. We believe Infosys valuations are reasonable considering the improving growth trajectory. We see possibility of Infosys narrowing its discount with respect to to TCS owing to improved growth and strong aggression on deal wins," said analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher in a note on Wednesday.

Both the top IT players have reported large deal wins in the second quarter. TCS reported a total contract value of $4.9 billion, while Infosys reported deal wins worth $2 billion, the highest ever for the firm.

While both companies are positive on the demand environment across verticals, Infosys has some issues that will take some time to fix.

"Infosys trades at 16 times FY20 expected earnings, still at a meaningful discount to TCS. Visibility on revenue growth lent by second quarter execution and deal wins makes a case for some convergence, though the respective executions on margins will continue to warrant a gap," said Motilal Oswal's anlalysts in a note on Tuesday.

A big concern for Bengaluru-based Infosys is high attrition, which was 19.9 percent in the September quarter, slightly lower than the 20.6 it reported in the previous quarter.

One of the factors impacting margins this quarter, in spite of the depreciation of the rupee, was higher variable pay and other measures to stem attrition.

TCS, buoyed by its large deal wins, is looking to hire more aggressively going forward, including over 20,000 people from campuses, given its strong deal pipeline and demand for digital business.

Attrition at the company, which was 10.9 percent in the September quarter, is among the lowest in the industry.

Infosys is unlikely to be able to fix its employee issues in a couple of quarters, and greater investments may be required to retain top talent, further pressuring margins for a few quarters.

TCS already has high valuations, with the stock rallying more than 70 percent year-to-date. The stock may have priced in its earnings, and some analysts expect it fall going ahead.