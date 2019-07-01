App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2019 02:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EA, Respawn bringing major changes to Apex Legends Season 2 to keep up with Fortnite

Apex Legends season 2 will arrive on the 2nd of July.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apex Legends might have gotten off to the brightest of starts, but the game’s incredible success has taken a significant beating in the past couple of months.

One of the primary reasons for the game’s decline was the irregularity in the flow of updates. However, Respawn and EA are attempting to write that wrong and re-establish Apex as a potential Fortnite challenger with Apex Legends Season 2.

The second season of Apex Legends aims to bring new Legends, weapons, equipment and more. So, let’s take a look at everything new coming to Apex Legends Season 2:

Close
Did you feel that? Season 2 begins July 2 and Kings Canyon will never be the same.

The first noticeable changes come in the form of modifications to Kings Canyon. An EMP attack has left most of the map in devastation, while beasts have begun to appear throughout Kings Canyon

Respawn also teased an unknown character with a computer, who many believe will be a new Legend named Crypto. Wattson, first revealed at E3 2019, will be joining the battle as the first new hero coming in Season 2.

The trailer also revealed new Legends and weapon skins that look more detailed than before; new mid-air emotes to show off while skydiving and an all-new weapon with unique plasma ammo that can only be attained through supply drops.

Respawn is also improving the reward system and progression pace in Season 2 Battle Pass. Moreover, Apex Legends is also getting a new coveted Ranked mode.

Apex Legends Season 2 seems more complete than ever, and it certainly seems like EA and Respawn are pulling out all the stops to make this popular battle royale a potential Fortnite killer.

Apex Legends season 2 will arrive on the 2nd of July, and we can't wait to have a go at it.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 1, 2019 02:49 pm

tags #gaming #Technology

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.