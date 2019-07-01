EA, Respawn bringing major changes to Apex Legends Season 2 to keep up with Fortnite

Apex Legends might have gotten off to the brightest of starts, but the game’s incredible success has taken a significant beating in the past couple of months.

One of the primary reasons for the game’s decline was the irregularity in the flow of updates. However, Respawn and EA are attempting to write that wrong and re-establish Apex as a potential Fortnite challenger with Apex Legends Season 2.

The second season of Apex Legends aims to bring new Legends, weapons, equipment and more. So, let’s take a look at everything new coming to Apex Legends Season 2:

Did you feel that? Season 2 begins July 2 and Kings Canyon will never be the same.

The first noticeable changes come in the form of modifications to Kings Canyon. An EMP attack has left most of the map in devastation, while beasts have begun to appear throughout Kings Canyon

Respawn also teased an unknown character with a computer, who many believe will be a new Legend named Crypto. Wattson, first revealed at E3 2019, will be joining the battle as the first new hero coming in Season 2.

The trailer also revealed new Legends and weapon skins that look more detailed than before; new mid-air emotes to show off while skydiving and an all-new weapon with unique plasma ammo that can only be attained through supply drops.

Respawn is also improving the reward system and progression pace in Season 2 Battle Pass. Moreover, Apex Legends is also getting a new coveted Ranked mode.

Apex Legends Season 2 seems more complete than ever, and it certainly seems like EA and Respawn are pulling out all the stops to make this popular battle royale a potential Fortnite killer.

Apex Legends season 2 will arrive on the 2nd of July, and we can't wait to have a go at it.