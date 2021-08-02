MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Live now
auto refresh
August 02, 2021 / 02:56 PM IST

E-RUPI Launch by PM Modi LIVE Updates: Digital payment solution to be launched at 4.30 pm today

E-RUPI Launch by PM Modi: e-RUPI is a QR code or SMS string-based e-Voucher, which is delivered to the mobile of the beneficiaries.

E-RUPI Launch by PM Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch digital payment solution e-RUPI today at 4.30 pm via video conferencing.  e-RUPI is a QR code or SMS string-based e-Voucher, which is delivered to the mobile of the beneficiaries. The payments platform has been developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on its UPI platform, in collaboration with the Department of
Financial Services (part of the Ministry of Finance), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MohFW) and the National Health Authority.
  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • August 02, 2021 / 02:23 PM IST

    E-RUPI Launch by PM Modi: Things to know about e-RUPI 

    > The users of this one-time payment mechanism will be able to redeem the voucher without a card, digital payments app or internet banking access, at the service provider.

    > e-RUPI has been developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on its UPI platform, in collaboration with the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and National Health Authority.

    Read the full story

  • August 02, 2021 / 02:16 PM IST

    Hello and Welcome to Moneycontrol’s live coverage of the launch of digital payments solution e-RUPI. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the platform at 4.30 pm today via video conferencing. Stay tuned for updates!

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.