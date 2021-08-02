E-RUPI Launch by PM Modi LIVE Updates: Digital payment solution to be launched at 4.30 pm today

E-RUPI: 8 Things To Know About India’s New Digital Payment Solution To Be Launched Today
e-RUPI is a cashless and contactless instrument for digital payment.
Per Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet, the system will be launched today at 4:30 pm. Notably, the platform has been collaboratively developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI),…
E-RUPI Launch by PM Modi: Things to know about e-RUPI
> The users of this one-time payment mechanism will be able to redeem the voucher without a card, digital payments app or internet banking access, at the service provider.
> e-RUPI has been developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on its UPI platform, in collaboration with the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and National Health Authority.
