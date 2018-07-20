Dzire, Swift overtake Alto in June; Creta outsells Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki India's compact sedan Dzire and premium hatchback Swift overtook the sales of Alto, pushing back the entry level hatchback to the third position in the top ten passenger vehicle (PV) list in June, as per SIAM data. Similarly, Hyundai Motor India's SUV Creta outsold Maruti Suzuki India's (MSI) Vitara Brezza in June, while Honda's new Amaze made it to the top ten list last month by edging out MSI's small car Celerio.

According to the latest data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), six models from MSI, three from Hyundai and one form Honda Cars India made it to the list of 10 top-selling passenger vehicles in June.

As per SIAM figures, MSI's Dzire sold 18,758 units in June this year as against 12,050 units in the same month last year. The company's premium hatchback Swift occupied the second position with 18,171 units sold, as against 9,902 units in June last year.

Maruti Alto occupied the third position with 18,070 units sold, against 14,856 units last year. The company's premium hatchback Baleno was at number four slot with sales of 17,850 units.

The model was in the seventh position in June last year with sale of 9,057 units.

Wagon R stood at fifth position with the sale of 11,311 units in June. It occupied the fourth position last year in June with a sale of 10,668 units.

Rival Hyundai's Elite i20 occupied the sixth position last month with 11,262 units. The company's SUV Creta was at the seventh position with a sale of 11,111 units.

MSI's Vitara Brezza stood at the eighth position with sale of 10,713 units.

Hyundai's compact hatchback Grand i10 stood at the ninth position with 10,343 units. It stood at second position in June last year with sale of 12,317 units.

Honda's new-generation compact sedan Amaze was at tenth position with sale of 9,103 units. It did not feature in the top ten list in June 2017.