Dyson's next generation Airwrap Multi-Styler launched in India: Check details

(Image Courtesy: Dyson)

Dyson has launched its next-generation Airwrap multi-styler in India. The device features styling barrels with a rotating cool tip, that makes it easier to make curls and waves.

The company says that the motors within the hair styling device prevent heat damage, and help maintain hair strength. Users can style the full head, and create clockwise and anti-clockwise curls and waves, without needing to switch attachments mid-way.

Dyson has overhauled the brush attachments, that deliver more precision hair shaping using a new Coanda smoothing dryer. The dryer hides flyaways in a single pass, and does so without the need for extreme heat.

Owners of Dyson's previous Airwrap devices can upgrade to the new attachments, while using their original machines. The new attachments include the Coanda smoothing dryer, enhanced firm and soft brushes, and the new Airwrap styling barrels.

The Coanda smoothing dryer offers multiple modes in one attachment, to make styling easier and allowing users to style wet hair in pre-style mode, and finish by hiding the flyaways in smoothing mode. The airflow attracts and lifts longer hairs, making it easy to style.

You can also switch airflow directions mid-style using the Airwrap barrels, which help create natural, voluminous curls using air. The barrels are available in 30mm, 40mm, 30mm long, 40mm long and 20mm long.

The new Airwrap will be available starting August 3rd, 2022 and is priced at Rs 45,900. Owners of the older Airwrap machine, can upgrade to the new attachments for Rs 14,900.