English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Dyson's next generation Airwrap Multi-Styler launched in India: Check details

    Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler has been priced in India at Rs 45,900.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 03, 2022 / 01:50 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Dyson)

    (Image Courtesy: Dyson)

    Dyson has launched its next-generation Airwrap multi-styler in India. The device features styling barrels with a rotating cool tip, that makes it easier to make curls and waves.

    The company says that the motors within the hair styling device prevent heat damage, and help maintain hair strength. Users can style the full head, and create clockwise and anti-clockwise curls and waves, without needing to switch attachments mid-way.

    Dyson has overhauled the brush attachments, that deliver more precision hair shaping using a new Coanda smoothing dryer. The dryer hides flyaways in a single pass, and does so without the need for extreme heat.

    Owners of Dyson's previous Airwrap devices can upgrade to the new attachments, while using their original machines. The new attachments include the Coanda smoothing dryer, enhanced firm and soft brushes, and the new Airwrap styling barrels.

    The Coanda smoothing dryer offers multiple modes in one attachment, to make styling easier and allowing users to style wet hair in pre-style mode, and finish by hiding the flyaways in smoothing mode. The airflow attracts and lifts longer hairs, making it easy to style.

    Close

    Related stories

    You can also switch airflow directions mid-style using the Airwrap barrels, which help create natural, voluminous curls using air. The barrels are available in 30mm, 40mm, 30mm long, 40mm long and 20mm long.

    The new Airwrap will be available starting August 3rd, 2022 and is priced at Rs 45,900. Owners of the older Airwrap machine, can upgrade to the new attachments for Rs 14,900.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Coanda effect #Dyson Airwave Multi-Styler #Dyson India #Electronic utilities #Hair styler
    first published: Aug 3, 2022 01:49 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.