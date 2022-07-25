English
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Dyson launches the V15 Detect cordless vacuum in India

    The cordless vacuum cleaner has been priced at Rs. 62,900

    July 25, 2022 / 07:09 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Dyson)

    Dyson has launched the V15 Detect cordless vacuum cleaner in India. The cleaner has peizo sensors that detect and count microscopic particles of dust as small as 10 microns.

    It also has an angled green laser, that helps you see these tiny particles. The company says that in tandem with the dust count displayed on the LCD screen, this provides scientific proof of a "deep clean".

    The cleaner is small enough to lift in one hand, and is completely cordless allowing you full mobility and flexibility to clean, "hard-to-reach places".  It can offer up to 60 minutes of run time on a single charge, and has a five-stage filtration system that sucks up dust particles as small as 0.3 microns, Dyson says it captures up to 99.99% of all dust particles.

    The device uses the company's Hyperdymium motor, which can generate up to 240 watts of air suction power. Compared to the V12 Detect Slim, Dyson says that the V15 Detect has 1.5 times more suction capacity, and 54% more bin capacity.

    There is also a LCD display on the device that displays in real-time, the amount of particles detected and cleaned. It all comes with dedicated attachments for cleaning up loose hair, and Dyson says it has been designed for human and pet hair.

    The company says that the new hair screw tool was designed with an anti-tangle conical brush bar, that can, "spiral hair off and into the bin".

    It also has a Digital Motorbar cleaner, which has been inspired by a de-tangling comb, and has "56 hair removal lanes," that have been engineered to, "migrate all types of hair into the cleaner head".

    The V15 Detect will be available starting July 25th for Rs. 62,900 at Dyson.in, and Dyson showrooms and demo stores.
