Dyson Corrale flat iron hair straightener launched in India at Rs 36,990

British technology company Dyson recently expanded its personal care range in India by launching the Dyson Corrale. The premium hair straightener is priced at Rs 36,990 (inclusive of delivery) in India and will be available on the Dyson India website from September 7. The original price of the hair styling tool is Rs 38,900, but it is available at a discounted price at the moment.

The Dyson Corrale is a cord-free hair straightener available in two colours – Black Nickel/ Fuchsia and Purple/ Black. The product’s specialty is that it comes with flexing plates that “shape to gather hair and deliver an enhanced style with less reliance on heat, and hence causing half the hair damage”.

The Dyson Corrale hair straightener is the only flat iron available in India with flexing plates, and the website states “our manganese copper alloy plates flex around your hair to gather it. This extra control allows you to create the same style but with less heat – and half the damage”.

The company claims that the Dyson Corrale straightener uses micro hinged plate technology that helps apply heat and tension evenly to all the hair strands, thus keeping them perfectly aligned and reducing heat exposure.

Dyson products, which are known for their longevity, includes a host of premium hair styling tools, most of which are priced Rs 30,000 upwards in India. All their products can be purchased on zero-cost 18-month EMI.