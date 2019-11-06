DXC Technology launches managed multi-cloud services across all cloud environments

DXC Technology launched a multi-cloud orchestration, automation and governance solution that transforms managed services delivery across any cloud.

DXC Managed Multi-Cloud Services powered by VMware provides consistent service management at scale and enables clients to maximize investments in VMware for a significant multi-cloud competitive advantage.

DXC Managed Multi-Cloud Services powered by VMware provides a universal cloud management platform that offers self-service, automation, and continuous delivery of IT services via an infrastructure-as-code (IaC) model.

The Managed Multi-Cloud Services accelerates time to market, automates managed services and asset delivery, and helps optimize costs. The new solution delivers software defined networking and enables DevSecOps — all with intrinsic security and governance using IaC across multiple clouds via blueprinting, deployment pipelines, and policies.

“Multiple clouds are the new reality, but managing those cloud environments can be complicated,” said Eugene O’Callaghan, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud and Platform Services, DXC. “DXC Managed Multi-Cloud Services powered by VMware offers a holistic cloud management solution to speed up the pace of digital change in hybrid cloud environments, optimize workloads for cloud and traditional IT, and deploy the right workload on the right platform.”