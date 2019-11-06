App
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 06:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DXC Technology launches managed multi-cloud services across all cloud environments

The multi-cloud services powered by VMware provides consistent service management at scale and enables clients to maximize investments in VMware.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

DXC Technology launched a multi-cloud orchestration, automation and governance solution that transforms managed services delivery across any cloud.

DXC Managed Multi-Cloud Services powered by VMware provides consistent service management at scale and enables clients to maximize investments in VMware for a significant multi-cloud competitive advantage.

DXC Managed Multi-Cloud Services powered by VMware provides a universal cloud management platform that offers self-service, automation, and continuous delivery of IT services via an infrastructure-as-code (IaC) model.

The Managed Multi-Cloud Services accelerates time to market, automates managed services and asset delivery, and helps optimize costs. The new solution delivers software defined networking and enables DevSecOps — all with intrinsic security and governance using IaC across multiple clouds via blueprinting, deployment pipelines, and policies.

“Multiple clouds are the new reality, but managing those cloud environments can be complicated,” said Eugene O’Callaghan, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud and Platform Services, DXC. “DXC Managed Multi-Cloud Services powered by VMware offers a holistic cloud management solution to speed up the pace of digital change in hybrid cloud environments, optimize workloads for cloud and traditional IT, and deploy the right workload on the right platform.”

DXC Managed Multi-Cloud Services powered by VMware also eliminates the need for extensive integration throughout the IT landscape to provide a consistent management and operational experience across VMware Cloud providers. Leveraging VMware vRealize Automation Cloud, the offering builds upon a proven management stack to deliver managed services on current and future multi-cloud architectures.

First Published on Nov 6, 2019 06:55 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

