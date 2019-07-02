App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2019 06:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dun & Bradstreet completes acquisition of Lattice Engines

The acquisition to help the company be a key player in integrated data and analytics solutions for B2B marketing and sales.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Dun & Bradstreet announced the completion of the acquisition of Lattice Engines, positioning the company as a leading provider of integrated data and analytics solutions for B2B marketing and sales professionals.

"We see immense value in the acquisition of Lattice Engines for both our customers and the market," said Michael Bird, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Sales and Marketing Solutions at Dun & Bradstreet. "Through the delivery of the AI-powered targeting, segmentation and analysis platform B2B customers need, and the downstream integrations required to activate hyper-personalized and highly effective campaigns, we believe the combination of Dun & Bradstreet and Lattice Engines can help our clients grow their businesses in a more effective manner than ever before."

Customers will soon see several advantages with the combined Dun & Bradstreet and Lattice Engines solution.

The long-standing partnership between Dun & Bradstreet and Lattice Engines will allow companies to rapidly integrate solutions and be ready to deliver an enhanced offering to the market upon closing.

First Published on Jul 2, 2019 06:21 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

