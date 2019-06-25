Ducati to unveil the V4 Streetfighter at Pike's Peak: What is it offering?

The Streetfighter V4 was seen with an Akrapovic race exhaust, racing slicks and a cowl in place of the headlamp. However, it is expected that the motorcycle will be stripped of all these accessories in its production variant.
Italian superbike manufacturer Ducati has recently taken the covers off one of its most anticipated motorcycles, the Streetfighter V4. Based on the fully faired supersport motorcycle, the Panigale V4, the Streetfighter V4 is set for its first public appearance at EICMA in November 2019.
After being spotted doing rounds on a racetrack in Europe, it has been confirmed that the bike will be raced by Carlin Dunne in the Pikes Peak Hill Climb event at the end of June. Though the motorcycle has been confirmed officially, it is yet to reveal its full features.
The motorcycle shares its 1103cc V4 engine with the Panigale V4. Both also have an almost identical tail section, but the Streetfighter V4 gets a flat and wide one-piece handlebar like a standard streetfighter.
The stock tune of the Panigale V4's engine makes 214 PS of maximum power and 124 Nm of peak torque. However, it can be safely assumed that the Streetfighter will receive its slightly detuned version. However, even if the power is toned down below 200 PS, it would still make the Streetfighter V4 one of the most powerful motorcycles in its segment.Ducati could equip the Streetfighter with electronic riding aids such as EVO cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control EVO, Ducati Slide Control and a bi-directional quickshifter among others. The motorcycle will make its first public appearance racing at Pikes Peak and a full unveiling taking place at the Ducati World Premiere, a day before EICMA 2019.