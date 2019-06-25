App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 05:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ducati to unveil the V4 Streetfighter at Pike's Peak: What is it offering?

The Streetfighter V4 was seen with an Akrapovic race exhaust, racing slicks and a cowl in place of the headlamp. However, it is expected that the motorcycle will be stripped of all these accessories in its production variant.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Italian superbike manufacturer Ducati has recently taken the covers off one of its most anticipated motorcycles, the Streetfighter V4. Based on the fully faired supersport motorcycle, the Panigale V4, the Streetfighter V4 is set for its first public appearance at EICMA in November 2019.

After being spotted doing rounds on a racetrack in Europe, it has been confirmed that the bike will be raced by Carlin Dunne in the Pikes Peak Hill Climb event at the end of June. Though the motorcycle has been confirmed officially, it is yet to reveal its full features.

The Streetfighter V4 was seen with an Akrapovic race exhaust, racing slicks and a cowl in place of the headlamp. However, it is expected that the motorcycle will be stripped of all these accessories in its production variant.

Close

The motorcycle shares its 1103cc V4 engine with the Panigale V4. Both also have an almost identical tail section, but the Streetfighter V4 gets a flat and wide one-piece handlebar like a standard streetfighter.

related news

The stock tune of the Panigale V4’s engine makes 214 PS of maximum power and 124 Nm of peak torque. However, it can be safely assumed that the Streetfighter will receive its slightly detuned version. However, even if the power is toned down below 200 PS, it would still make the Streetfighter V4 one of the most powerful motorcycles in its segment.

Ducati could equip the Streetfighter with electronic riding aids such as EVO cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control EVO, Ducati Slide Control and a bi-directional quickshifter among others. The motorcycle will make its first public appearance racing at Pikes Peak and a full unveiling taking place at the Ducati World Premiere, a day before EICMA 2019.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 25, 2019 05:31 pm

tags #Auto #Ducati #Streetfighter V4 #Technology #trends

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.