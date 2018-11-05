Ducati showcases new range of motorcycles for 2019

Ducati showcased its entire 2019 range which includes three all-new motorcycles and an electric mountain bike range of motorcycles at the Ducati World Première 2019.

The show took off just two days before the 2018 EICMA with the unveiling of the Scrambler series of motorcycles. This includes the Icon, the Café Racer, Full Throttle and Desert Sled, and the new Multistrada 1260 Enduro.

The event also gave presentations of new versions coming to the 2019 range including the Monster 821 Stealth, Monster 25th Anniversary and the Panigale V4 S Corse.

Ducati Multistrada 950 S

The Ducati Multistrada 950 S is one of the new versions, which gets a lot of major upgrades. The latest version of the Ducati's smallest bike now features the Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS), a bi-directional quick shifter, a 5-inch TFT (Thin film Transistors) display and a full-LED headlamp unit. It also gets a Hands Free system, Cruise Control and Bosch Cornering ABS.

Ducati Hypermotard 950

Inspired from the Supermotard race world, Ducati says the Hypermotard bike is racier and more rider-friendly with an upgraded ergonomics package and better electronics.

The bike features a 937 cc Testastretta engine producing 114 hp of power. The electronics package includes Bosch Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control with Slide by Brake function and Ducati Wheelie Control. The racier SP version gets standard Ducati Quick Shift and increased-travel Ohlins suspension.

Ducati Diavel 1260

An upgrade to the Ducati Diavel, first launched in 2010, the new 1260 gets a whole new look for 2019 along with an upgraded chassis set-up and top-end electronics. The 1262 cc Testastretta DVT engine churns out 159 hp and 129 Nm of torque that Ducati says allows for amazing acceleration and low-rev smoothness.

It gets a new steel tubular trellis frame along with its iconic 17-inch rear tyre with a width of 240 mm. The Sportier S version also gets Ducati Quick Shift Evo, Ohlins Suspensions and dedicated wheels as standard.

Ducati Panigale V4 R

The pièce de résistance for the event was the Ducati Panigale V4 R, built to be a homologated full-fledged World SBK race bike. That means one can take what you get from the showroom to compete in the race.

While it gets a smaller 998cc Desmosedici Stradale R engine to meet displacement requirements, it produces 221 hp at 15,250 revolutions per minute (rpm) and the red-line comes in at 16,500 rpm. One can add more power, lower their weight, and remove the mirrors, licence plate holders and replacing the stock can with the full-racing Ducati Performance exhaust by Akrapovic to get 234 hp and a weight of just 165 kg.

The V4 R also looks different from the standard V4 and V4 S with its new fairing with twin gills for better engine cooling and a set of winglets that’s increases downforce on the front end for better control under heavy acceleration.

Ducati MIG-RR

The MIG-RR is Ducati's first e-mountain bike (MTB) and has been co-developed by Ducati Design Centre and Thok Ebikes. It gets a Shimano Steps E8000 electric motor with a 504 Wh battery located on the lower tube for a lower centre of gravity. Just like its bikes, Ducati has equipped the mountain bike with top-end components including a Fox Factory Kashima suspension setup, 11-speed Shimano XT gear set, 4-caliper Shimano Saint braking system and carbon fibre Renthal handlebars.

All of these bikes will be showcased at the 2018 EICMA motor show at Milan.