Ducati Scrambler confirmed to launch in India on August 27

The Scrambler 1100 is coming to India. Ducati has announced the launch date to be August 27 via its social media channels. A few dealers have started accepting bookings for a price of Rs 1-2 lakh depending on the dealership.

1100 is already available in international markets and is available in three variants, standard, Sport and Special. It features styling similar to its smaller siblings. There are changes though, most prominently the underseat twin-muffler setup and a redesigned headlamp unit.

The Scrambler motor is a 1,079cc L-Twin producing 86 hp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 88 Nm at 4,750 rpm. Transmission comes from a 6-speed gearbox. The bike also features ride-by-wire and three riding modes, Active, Journey and City.

The suspension comes from a fully adjustable Marzocchi 45 mm upside-down fork and a Kayaba monoshock with adjustable preload and rebound damping. The bike also gets a larger handlebar with adjustable brake and clutch levers. The instrument cluster has been redesigned and now comes with an additional pod for more information.

In terms of safety, the Scrambler gets ABS, cornering ABS and a 4-level traction control. Braking duties are handled by radially-mounted 4-piston Brembo M4.32B calipers as standard.

We expect to see the base variant launched in India first and will probably come with a price tag of Rs 11 lakh. The Ducati Scrambler has only the Triumph Scrambler in terms of direct competition but a quite a few more when it comes to price range, including the Bonneville Speedmaster, and the Street Triple.